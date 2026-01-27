AirTag 2 vs AirTag1: What Apple changed?

Apple has unveiled a new generation of AirTag on Monday, January 26, after a five-year wait.

The company has refined its popular item tracker with expanded connectivity range, enhanced precision finding, and a significantly louder speaker.

The most important point to consider is that the company keeps the same price and familiar design.

Becoming popular as AirTag 2 or second-generation AirTag, the update was more about fixing earlier problems than reinventing the tracking device.

One of the major differences is how far and how accurately the new AirTag can be found.

It employs a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip from Apple, which is also used in the iPhone 17 series and the latest Apple Watches. The new AirTag allows Precision Finding from a distance of up to 50 percent farther than before. This means that users can now locate their misplaced items more quickly and accurately.

Apple has also expanded Bluetooth range, enabling AirTags to be detected from farther distances without precision finding.

Introduced first time, users can now locate their AirTags from Apple Watch Series 9 and later.

Addressing the most common problem of users, Apple improved the AirTage’s speaker by 50%, making it easier to hear.

The AirTag 2 also comes with better integration with Share Item Location, a feature in iOS that enables users to share the location of an item with third-party airlines for a short while.

Apple claims that over 50 airlines support this feature, which has been said to lower baggage delays and incidents of lost luggage.

Despite major internal upgrades, Apple has kept the same design, which makes all existing AirTag accessories compatible.

How much does AirTag2 cost?

Apple keeps it second generation AirTag at $29 (single) and $99 for a four-pack. Free engraving is included in it.