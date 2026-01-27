 
January 27, 2026

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani makes surprise cameo on ‘The Tonight Show’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made an unexpected late-night cameo on ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 26.

This marks the first appearance of Mamdani on Fallon’s stage since he took office.

The mayor hijacked the host’s opening monologue to deliver a punchline of his own.

Fallon has been riffing on a cold-weather joke for weeks, playing off the harsh winter in New York City with his usual "It's so cold..." bit.

With a major snowstorm having hit the area and record low temperatures, it was the perfect time for a special guest appearance. After Fallon got through a few of his typical groaners, Mamdani came out to applause from the studio audience.

He said, “Jimmy, let me try once.”

“It’s so cold in New York City, the rent froze itself,” he laughed.

The quip quickly went viral, striking a chord with viewers who were all too familiar with the problems of housing in the city.

Mamdani then changed tone, encouraging New Yorkers to stay indoors, stay warm, and stay safe while the city struggles to recover from the storm.

The cameo signaled Mamdani’s high-profile start to his term. Sworn in on January 1 after securing victory in the mayoral race last November, he became one of the popular politicians of U.S.

Earlier, Mamdani appeared on late-night programs like “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Daily Show” during his campaign.

The episode also included guest appearances by Pete Davidson and Paris Hilton, mixing pop culture, comedy, and a hint of New York City politics, in addition to the reminder that City Hall is no exception to the cold.

