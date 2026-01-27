 
Traitors' winner Rachel Duffy announces mother's death, Says she's 'heartbroken'

Rachel Duffy, just last week, on Friday, January 23, won the BBC reality show 'The Traitors' along with her fellow Traitor, Stephen Duffy

Geo News Digital Desk
January 27, 2026

Just days after The Traitors winner Rachel Duffy from Newry, in Northern Ireland, shared plans to use her prize money for her mother's treatment, her mother passed away.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on her Instagram on Tuesday morning, January 27, 2026, Rachel Duffy said she was “heartbroken” at the death of her “beautiful wee mummy.”

Just last week, on Friday, January 23, she had won the BBC reality show The Traitors along with her fellow Traitor, Stephen Duffy.

The 42-year-old Rachel Duffy had, throughout the series and in interviews afterwards, spoken extensively about her mother’s health battle with Parkinson’s disease and also dementia.

She also mentioned that her mother’s health deteriorated further since the beginning of the film production last May.

Speaking over the weekend, she got emotional while sharing her plans to use the £47,000 winnings to spend a dreamy holiday vacation with her mother but recognized that Anne, 70, was not well enough for travel.

She said, “When you know her [Rachel’s mom's] memories are going, and you have an opportunity to help her create the nicest ones ever, that is very precious.”

Duffy, along with her co-traitor Stephen, clinched the victory in Friday night’s final and won the £95,750 jackpot.

