December 26, 2025

Guillermo del Toro updates fans about ‘Frankenstein' deleted scenes

Guillermo del Toro has shared an update about the deleted scenes from Frankenstein.

The Horror story, starring Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac, earned critical acclaim and praise from fans.

Following its success, the director has confirmed that the additional footage will be made available exclusively through the film’s physical release.

Del Toro shared on X, formerly Twitter, in response to fans asking whether any cut material would eventually be released.

“The deleted scenes will be available in the physical release,” he wrote.

No details have been announced regarding the specific format of the physical release, including whether the deleted scenes will be presented on their own or accompanied by commentary, featurettes, or contextual notes from del Toro.

In Del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein, originally written by Mary Shelly, it follows Victor’s obsession with conquering death after his mother’s passing, creating life from dead body parts with the help of a benefactor, but then abandoning his intelligent and sensitive creation. 

The rejected Creature seeks revenge, leading to tragic consequences.

The film is also nominated for five Golden Globe nominations, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Frankenstein is now available to stream on Netflix.

