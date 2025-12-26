Why Sydney Sweeney said instant ‘YES’ to The Housemaid?

Sydney Sweeney, iconic actress who has gained early success, shared that she was careful about the stories she chose to tell as she promoted her latest psychological thriller The Housemaid.

The American actor, 28, explained that she wanted her films to matter and possibly help people in a way that they can relate and come out to ask for help.

While speaking to the BBC, Sweeney said that she took sensitive roles seriously and wanted them to have meaning, “Being able to have a film that's on a more commercial level talk about a very difficult topic is important.”

The Housemaid is based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel and quickly drew attention online, especially among book fans on social media.

The Euphoria star played Millie Calloway, a housemaid working for a wealthy couple, Nina and Andrew Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

Calling it a special role, Sweeney said, “I love complex, juicy, crazy, twisted stories. This is a dream project.”

Seyfried shared that she and her co-star Sweeney shared a strong connection while working together, “There's a similarity between us that is uncanny.”

The suspense thriller focused on mental health and emotional abuse rather than physical harm.

Paul Feig opened up about his opinion, saying that he wanted the story to feel real and responsible.

However, Sklenar admitted playing dark roles could be difficult, expressing, “When it comes to acting, you can try all you want, but ultimately sometimes it just affects you.”

The Housemaid received strong reviews and opened really well in North America, marking another milestone in Sweeney’s busy year.