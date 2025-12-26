Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin set to star with Johnny Depp in ‘Christmas Carol'

Charles Dickens, classic English writer, novella A Christmas Carol is set to be adapted on-screen with a star-studded cast.

Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin, Charlie Murphy, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti and Ellie Bamber have joined the film, with Johnny Depp staring as Ebenezer Scrooge, a cold-hearted, miserly old man who famously despises Christmas.

Nathaniel Halpern has written the script, with Emma Watts producing the film. Ti West is on board as director. The cast also includes Andrea Riseborough, Ian McKellen, and Tramell Tillman.

Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman are serving as executive producers, alongside Adam Bohling and David Reid.

This project becomes the second A Christmas Carol adaptation announced this year. Warner Bros. is also developing its own version, directed by Robert Eggers, with Willem Dafoe expected to take on the role of Scrooge.

The Depp led film is described as a darker ghost story set in Charles Dickens’ London. It follows one man’s supernatural journey as he confronts his past, present, and future in a fight for redemption. While not officially confirmed, Deadline reports that Rupert Grint is expected to play Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s kind hearted employee.

The rest of the cast roles are yet to be announced.

A Christmas Carol is slated for release on November 13, 2026.