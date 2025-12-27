Jeff Brazier's honest reflection about healing after split from wife Kate

The 46-year-old TV parted ways with Kate, 35, in November

Jeff Brazier has spoken from the heart following his shock separation from his wife, Kate Brazier.

Jeff and Kate tied the knot on September 15, 2018. Unfortunately, the 46-year-old TV parted ways with Kate, 35, in November following their 12-year relationship and seven-year marriage.

Jeff took to his Instagram stories on Boxing Day to reflect on becoming the 'man I want to be.'

In his first post Jeff said: 'My outlook is I’m used to carrying the heavy stuff and honestly believe I can do that and thrive at the same time.

'Life will always push and pull, it’s just at this point, the lessons are only making me more resourced and capable.

'I’m just at the point of pure gratitude for the tough stuff because it has shown me how to become truly safe for anyone that needs me and that’s the man I want to be.'

The father-of-two went onto discuss more about trauma and safety, he explained: 'Why is being safe so important?

'Firstly when you come from a background of trauma in whichever form, safety isn’t so easily found just because you’re in a new environment.

'Keeping people in your life safe as a man isn’t just a physical act of protection and when vulnerability and instability are in play, everything becomes about holding space, providing an outlet, keeping the lines of communication open without judgement and giving the gentle truth when it’s being overlooked.'

One day before the post, on Christmas Day, Jeff shared a mirror selfie wishing his followers a Merry Christmas whilst sharing a run down of his family's day.