Meta adjusting teen-focused policies to draw young users back to Instagram

‎In a bid to recapture its lost young user segment on Instagram, tech giant Meta is reportedly adjusting its teen policies‎

‎The renewed strategy to draw young social media users comes after signs of a deadline in growth and weaker engagement in key markets.

‎Internal planning documents pointed to a long-term strategy focused on reversing declines in teen sign-ups, particularly in wealthier regions where TikTok and YouTube are now dominating.‎

‎Teen growth has always been considered as a top priority, with teams encouraged to fine-tune recommendation systems and revamp youth-oriented features to make Instagram feel relevant rather than routine, as per TechJuice.

‎Another factor behind this move is mounting pressure from regulators. More than 40 US states have sued Meta, accusing the company of harming young users.

‎Lawmakers are also advancing youth safety rules that are expected to transform how minors access social media. New York, for example, now requires mental health warnings on platforms that rely on features such as infinite scroll, autoplay and algorithmic ranking.

‎Meta has highlighted stronger protections for teenagers. These include default “teen account” settings that make profiles more private, restrict direct messages, and reduce exposure to sensitive content.

‎The company has also strengthened its crackdown on harmful behaviour. At the same time, reports are hinting Meta tried to frame its teen content approach using a “PG-13” style analogy, a move that drew criticism for borrowing established rating language.