D4vd's friend jailed in Montana for skipping court as witness: Here's what we know

In a breakthrough development amid the ongoing investigations into the tragic death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the Montana authorities have arrested a friend of D4vd, a.k.a. David Anthony Burke.

The Montana officials have said that D4vd’s friend was arrested after he failed to appear before the court for testimony in Los Angeles homicide investigations into the murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd’s friend's identity has been revealed as Neo Langston, 23, a social media streamer who has previously been spotted appearing alongside the rapper, who was apprehended on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The arrest was made in Helena on an LAPD-issued out-of-state warrant, as per court documents.

Langston was detained at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and held without bond before being handed over to the LAPD custody, as reported by The Fracisco Chroncile.

The capital police of Montana have confirmed that they provided assistance to the detectives from the LAPD’s robbery-Homicide Division but declined to provide further details, the outlet added.

As per the court documents, that suggests Langston had an outstanding warrant for non-appearance before a grand jury.

For context, the arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposed body was recovered from the Tesla truck owned by D4vd, a.k.a., David Anthony Burke, on September 8, 2025.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was last seen in Lake Elsinore in April 2024.

Romantic Homicide singer D4vd, 20, has been named as a suspect by the LAPD but has not been charged.

However, authorities have said the investigation remains active and that multiple people may have been involved in the disposal of the girl’s body.