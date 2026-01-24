 
Mayor Mamdani responds as NYC high-rise explosion leaves 1 dead, 15 injured

Geo News Digital Desk
January 24, 2026

A devastating explosion and fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Eastchester section of the Bronx left one person dead, and 15 others were injured.

Following the incident, 175 residents, including 57 children, were displaced.

The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) was already on the scene at 3845 Bivona Street, part of the Boston Secor Houses, investigating a reported gas odour when a powerful explosion rocked the building.

The blast caused severe structural damage to apartments on the 15th and 16th floors and ignited a four-alarm fire that spread upward.

FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito responded to the situation, saying: “It was a very, very dangerous operation for our firefighters, who performed incredibly on those upper floors, searching and protecting civilian life.”

The injured have been transported to the hospital. The American Red Cross is assisting 56 households at a nearby school.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mayor Mamdani wrote: “City agencies are responding to a four-alarm fire in the Bronx this morning with a full, coordinated effort. I am with families at a nearby reception centre, and we are working with the Red Cross to support displaced residents. FDNY and EMS personnel are on the scene at 3475 Bivona St. — the fire is under control, but searches, inspections, and utility restoration are ongoing.”

He also urged the residents to “avoid the area.” 

During a meeting with displaced families, he stated that the city’s focus is on sheltering residents and ensuring the building’s structural safety before anyone can return.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. 

