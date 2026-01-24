New Minneapolis shooting involving federal agents captured on video

A federal law enforcement agent shot a man outside a popular Minneapolis donut shop Saturday morning, January 24.

This marks the third incident in the city involving federal officers.

It also draws an immediate, furious response from Minnesota’s governor.

The incident took place at 9:00 a.m. outside Glam Doll Donuts on Nicollet Avenue.

The videos that have been recorded at the scene depict several agents struggling with a man prior to the shooting.

The man who received the shot was just a few feet away from the agent when he received the injury, while the current condition of the man is still unknown, as he was seen unconscious on the ground while receiving compressions on his chest.

City of Minneapolis confirmed the news by writing: “We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area.”

Governor Tim Walz also stated that he had spoken with the White House after what he referred “another horrific shooting by federal agents.”

He stated, “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”