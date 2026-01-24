Why is Trump threatening 100% tariff on Canada?

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Canada, threatening to impose 100% tariff on Canadian goods.

The tariff will be applicable if Prime Minister Mark Carney proceeds with a trade deal with China.

The threat was made in a post on Trump’s Truth Social on Saturday, January 24, in which he accused Chin of attempting to use Canada as a “Drop Off Port” to circumvent U.S. tariffs.

He wrote: “If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.”

Last week, Trump gave a totally opposite statement, stating that it was a “good thing” for Carney to sign a trade deal with China.

The escalation follows Carney’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he cautioned against economic coercion by superpowers and called for “middle powers” to align together.

This remark is widely seen as a critique of U.S. policy.

Tensions further inflamed when Trump publicly made comment that “Canada lives because of the United Stated.”

This claim was directly rejected by Carney.

Since then, the U.S. President has revoked Canada’s invitation to his proposed “Board of Peace.”