Why are 2016's biggest hits trending again in 2026: Ten years trivia from Closer to 24K explained

In the blink of an eye, a decade has passed, and a new generation has grown up but the trend hasn’t faded.

Instead, the once-dominant 2016 soundtracks are now trending in 2026, reborn as nostalgic trivia.

The 2016’s biggest super-hits have achieved a major milestone: a decade-long journey.

From global chart-toppers to nostalgic pop anthems, these tracks have transformed the sound of the mid-2010s—and netizens are still buzzing about them in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the five most viral soundtracks from 2016 that have been buzzing on social media reels, thanks to a nostalgic revival.

One dance —Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla

Drake’s Views era has been defined by this iconic hit that smashed the global charts.

One dance became the 2016 viral sensation thanks to the fusion of Afrobeats and dancehall-inspired grooves.

One Dance was the first hit of the nostalgic year of 2016 that crossed one billion streams on Spotify and helped bring global sounds to mainstream audiences.

Cheap Thrills—Sia ft. Sean Paul

Sia’s feel-good anthem, energized by Sean Paul’s iconic feature, was truly the sound of the summer.

Its hypnotic pulse established that pop didn’t need to be complicated, it could be fun and massive.

Work—Rihanna ft. Drake

Rihanna’s Caribbean-vibes banger dominated clubs and radio. Its undeniable rhythm and dancehall vibe made it a definitive 2016 hit and once again spotlighted Rihanna’s skill at mixing multiple genres.

Closer—The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

Closer, with an EDM pop with a dance-floor pulse fusion captured the real magic of young love.

It dominates the top charts on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks, becoming one of the most iconic tracks of 2016.

24K Magic—Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars has the credit of bringing back the vintage groove to the limelight with 24K Magic.

Its flashy production and captivating pulse made it a party anthem, and it became the Grammy-winning blueprint.