 
Geo News

Thailand on high alert as deadly Nipah outbreak strikes India

After India’s Nipah cases, Thailand moves to prevent cross-border transmission

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 24, 2026

Thailand on high alert as deadly Nipah outbreak strikes India
Thailand on high alert as deadly Nipah outbreak strikes India

Thailand issued a high alert after confirming a Nipah virus outbreak in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Officials have intensified the surveillance and strengthened cross-sector coordination to prevent any potential cross-border spread of the deadly pathogen.

The Thai Department of Disease and Control (DDC) announced heightened precautions after reports from India confirmed five Nipah cases near Kolkata, including infectious healthcare workers.

DDC stated: “Thailand remains on high alert and is strengthening preventive measure by integrating surveillance and preparedness across all relevant sectors through the One Health approach.”

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is a zoonotic infection that is transmitted to humans from fruit bats through contaminated food. A direct person-to-person contact can also transmit it.

The infection is deadly as it has high fatality rates (around 40% to 75%) without any specific cure or vaccine.

Initially, symptoms like flu, fever, headache and muscle pain are observed in affected people. The infection causes severe respiratory issues and fatal encephalitis or brain inflammation, causing death.

Thai authorities are urging residents to stay informed through official channels and adhere to health advisories.

D4vd's friend jailed in Montana for skipping court as witness: Here's what we know video
D4vd's friend jailed in Montana for skipping court as witness: Here's what we know
48 million Gmail passwords compromised, security experts urge immediate action
48 million Gmail passwords compromised, security experts urge immediate action
Why are 2016's biggest hits trending again in 2026: Ten years trivia from Closer to 24K Magic explained video
Why are 2016's biggest hits trending again in 2026: Ten years trivia from Closer to 24K Magic explained
Google ending Gmailify for Yahoo, Outlook: Why it matters to you
Google ending Gmailify for Yahoo, Outlook: Why it matters to you
German Football official calls for boycott of 2026 World Cup over Trump's Greenland push
German Football official calls for boycott of 2026 World Cup over Trump's Greenland push
China develops ultrathin flexible, stretchable fibre chips that compute, communicate
China develops ultrathin flexible, stretchable fibre chips that compute, communicate
Why did White House post Greenland Penguin meme? Here's what you should know
Why did White House post Greenland Penguin meme? Here's what you should know
T-Mobile offering free cellular Starlink in US amid Winter Storm Fern
T-Mobile offering free cellular Starlink in US amid Winter Storm Fern