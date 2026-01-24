Thailand on high alert as deadly Nipah outbreak strikes India

Thailand issued a high alert after confirming a Nipah virus outbreak in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Officials have intensified the surveillance and strengthened cross-sector coordination to prevent any potential cross-border spread of the deadly pathogen.

The Thai Department of Disease and Control (DDC) announced heightened precautions after reports from India confirmed five Nipah cases near Kolkata, including infectious healthcare workers.

DDC stated: “Thailand remains on high alert and is strengthening preventive measure by integrating surveillance and preparedness across all relevant sectors through the One Health approach.”

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is a zoonotic infection that is transmitted to humans from fruit bats through contaminated food. A direct person-to-person contact can also transmit it.

The infection is deadly as it has high fatality rates (around 40% to 75%) without any specific cure or vaccine.

Initially, symptoms like flu, fever, headache and muscle pain are observed in affected people. The infection causes severe respiratory issues and fatal encephalitis or brain inflammation, causing death.

Thai authorities are urging residents to stay informed through official channels and adhere to health advisories.