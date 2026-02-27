 
Geo News

Study finds YouTube algorithm pushing AI-generated ‘Junk' content to children

YouTube is accused of recommending low-quality AI videos to children

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 27, 2026

Study finds YouTube algorithm pushing AI-generated ‘Junk’ content to children
Study finds YouTube algorithm pushing AI-generated ‘Junk’ content to children

A new investigation finds that low-quality AI-generated videos are often recommended to children in the guise of educational content by the YouTube algorithm.

The study conducted by The New York Times reveals that the platform suggests junk “Shorts” from channels that apparently claim to teach toddlers basic education content like the alphabet, animals, and skills, etc.

The report published on Friday, February 27, analysed 1,000 Shorts that were recommended to young children.

A disturbing pattern was found that states that most of the suggested content is low-quality and AI-generated.

The videos showcase animals and people with unusual facial features, more than usual limbs and chaotic imagery.

These channels usually upload 30-second videos due to the limitations of AI tools. They significantly contain false information, yet they appear as educational.

The same pattern is also identified on YouTube Kids, a separate section designed by YouTube with additional parental controls.

Despite improved safety measures, researchers found that algorithm suggests similar content there as well.

Following the backlash, YouTube’s parent company, Google removed the channels from the YouTube Partner Program which enables creators to monetise their content. Various individual videos that violated the platform rules are also removed. 

Winston Churchill statue vandalised in Central London, man arrested
Winston Churchill statue vandalised in Central London, man arrested
AI replaces 4,000 Block employees: Efficiency or chaos ahead?
AI replaces 4,000 Block employees: Efficiency or chaos ahead?
Like Netflix, HBO Max password sharing might cost additional fee
Like Netflix, HBO Max password sharing might cost additional fee
Galaxy S26's Ocean Mode welcome, but not ready for diving yet
Galaxy S26's Ocean Mode welcome, but not ready for diving yet
'Red Dwarf' creator, Rob Grant dies just days after revealing new project
'Red Dwarf' creator, Rob Grant dies just days after revealing new project
Netflix retreats, Paramount set to acquire Warner Bros with 'superior' $111 billion bid
Netflix retreats, Paramount set to acquire Warner Bros with 'superior' $111 billion bid
Ian Huntley attacked in prison with metal spike; convict brags proudly 'I've done it' video
Ian Huntley attacked in prison with metal spike; convict brags proudly 'I've done it'
'Bridgerton' honors Nicholas Braimbridge & Tony Cooper: Find out who were they
'Bridgerton' honors Nicholas Braimbridge & Tony Cooper: Find out who were they