Trump unveils 'America First 250' aircraft design in social media blitz—this is how netizens react

President Donald Trump unleashed a social media blitz on Truth Social the day after Christmas, unveiling the "America First 250” presidential aircraft design.

At one point, Trump was posting on Truth Social on average every two minutes early Friday morning, December 26, 2025.

One post features President Trump with a model of a new presidential aircraft prototype, resting on the Resolute Desk.

Alongside a captionless photo, President Trump also posted several other posts: calling to end what he termed the “Zombie apocalypse” filibuster in the Senate, highlighting low federal unemployment figures, and sharing an article about the Epstein files backfiring on Democrats.

The presidential aircraft features only the slogan “America First” on the aircraft body with “250” towards the tail structure, apparently referencing America’s 250th anniversary, taking place in 2026.

Netizens react

The post featuring Trump with the America First 250” design was also reposted by the official White House account. What sparked online buzz, however, was the lack of a caption—letting netizens speculate what it signals.

One such user commented on the post on X (formerly Twitter), wondering if President Trump had renamed Air Force One: "wait a minute, did @realDonaldTrump rename Air Force 1 to America First?”

Another user questioned whether it was the same plane that Trump reportedly accepted from Qatar—valued at $400 million—commenting, “Is that the Qatar plane?”

A third user quipped, “Can we get an airline name “America First.”

Trump unveils 'America First 250' aircraft design in social media blitz—this is how netizens react

For context, Donald Trump had already announced plans for America's 250th birthday celebrations, including a UFC event on the White House South Lawn, as well as a competition for young athletes called the 'Patriot Games,' a move that has been widely compared, unfavorably, to The Hunger Games.