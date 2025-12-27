 
Geo News

London mayor fires back after Trump calls him ‘disgusting'

London mayor Sadiq Khan says Trump ‘jealous’ of city's global success

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 27, 2025

London mayor fires back after Trump calls him ‘disgusting
London mayor fires back after Trump calls him ‘disgusting'

London mayor Sadiq Khan has reignited his war of words with the United States Donald Trump saying that the U.S. president is jealous of incredibly successful London.

Khan further claimed that London is safer than any American city, adding: “Mr Trump only attacks the capital because he is jealous that he does not have any global cities in the United States that can compete with London.”

The mayor’s scathing attack comes after Trump called him a “horrible, vicious and disgusting mayor” earlier this month.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Khan lashed out at Trump stating: “We are a diverse, liberal, progressive and multicultural city that’s incredibly successful. We are the antithesis of all the stuff they talk about.”

He also bragged about the Elizabeth line saying it is better than any subway in any U.S. city.

Trump said: “Sir Sadiq is an incompetent mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place.”

He also claimed that some areas in London have become a no-go zone for the police.

In 2024, the U.S. Vice President JD Vance claimed that London was becoming an Islamist country.

Khan was elected mayor of London in 2016, becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor.

More From Viral

US dollar heads for worst year since 2017, with more losses seen
US dollar heads for worst year since 2017, with more losses seen
Why Silver price is surging even more than Gold?
Why Silver price is surging even more than Gold?
Google fixes annoying app crash bug in new Android 16 beta update
Google fixes annoying app crash bug in new Android 16 beta update
Some popular social media apps might lose relevance in 2026: Discover the platforms and reasons
Some popular social media apps might lose relevance in 2026: Discover the platforms and reasons
What is '6-7 Merry Rizzmas'? here's everything to know about viral Gen Alpha slang video
What is '6-7 Merry Rizzmas'? here's everything to know about viral Gen Alpha slang
Afghan Taliban regime demolishes historic Ariana cinema in Kabul
Afghan Taliban regime demolishes historic Ariana cinema in Kabul