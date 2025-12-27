London mayor fires back after Trump calls him ‘disgusting'

London mayor Sadiq Khan has reignited his war of words with the United States Donald Trump saying that the U.S. president is jealous of incredibly successful London.

Khan further claimed that London is safer than any American city, adding: “Mr Trump only attacks the capital because he is jealous that he does not have any global cities in the United States that can compete with London.”

The mayor’s scathing attack comes after Trump called him a “horrible, vicious and disgusting mayor” earlier this month.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Khan lashed out at Trump stating: “We are a diverse, liberal, progressive and multicultural city that’s incredibly successful. We are the antithesis of all the stuff they talk about.”

He also bragged about the Elizabeth line saying it is better than any subway in any U.S. city.

Trump said: “Sir Sadiq is an incompetent mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place.”

He also claimed that some areas in London have become a no-go zone for the police.

In 2024, the U.S. Vice President JD Vance claimed that London was becoming an Islamist country.

Khan was elected mayor of London in 2016, becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor.