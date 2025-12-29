 
Amy Poehler recalls verbal spat up in the air

James Cameron recently criticized Amy Poehler for a joke she made at the 2013 Golden Globes

December 29, 2025

Amy Poehler revisited one of her travel memories which included a verbal spat with a fellow passenger during a first‑class flight.

On the latest episode of her Good Hang podcast, the 54‑year‑old comedian was joined by longtime friend and Mean Girls co‑star Ana Gasteyer.

Gasteyer recalled being on the plane with Poehler years ago along with Poehler’s daughter Frances who was then a baby.

According to Gasteyer, a man became upset that Poehler was swearing in front of the child.

The 58-year-old shared, "Baby Frances was on the plane with us. The guy got mad that you were swearing in front of the baby."

Poehler elaborated, "It's a long story, but what happened was a guy — a first-class guy, which we were in first class too — was like, 'Excuse me, I'm trying to... You're being too loud in first class.' My Boston came out, let's just say that.'

Gasteyer responded by labelling the confrontation as 'the best thing I've ever seen.'

The anecdote arrived at a time when Poehler is back in the spotlight for another reason.

Director James Cameron recently criticized a joke she made at the 2013 Golden Globes.

She referenced his short‑lived marriage to Kathryn Bigelow.

The Avatar: Fire and Ash director called the remark 'an ignorant dig' in a new interview with The New York Times saying the awards should celebrate cinema rather than serve as a roast. 

