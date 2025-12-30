 
Eurostar halts all trains after major channel tunnel disruption: Everything you need to know

December 30, 2025

All Eurostar services have been cancelled after a major disruption in the Channel Tunnel. The disruption occurred due to an overhead power supply, compounded by a failed Le Shuttle train.

The cancellation is confirmed by the operator on Tuesday, December 30, that no trains would run between London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam for the rest of the day.

Authorities have urged passengers to postpone their journeys and rebook for a later date.

National Rail has also echoed the advice, giving warnings that consumers may face severe delays and last-minute cancellations.

Announcements were made at London’s St Pancras International station in English and French informing passengers that all services had been cancelled.

While the atmosphere remained calm, travellers described confusion and frustration as they sought alternative arrangements.

Explaining the cause of the disruption, the Eurostar staff stated that the Channel Tunnel’s overhead power supply experienced overhead power issues, which led to a Le Shuttle service becoming stuck.

Le Shuttle, which carries vehicles and passengers between Folkestone and Calais, reported major delays on both sides of the Channel. The disruption lasted around three and a half hours in the UK and about two hours in France.

People gathered near the Eurostar departures area at St Pancras as officials advised travellers to leave the station and rebook.

Many passengers reported that there was no clear information and alternative travel options, as most of the options were already.

The Eurostar has apologized for the disruption and said trains that could potentially run were still subject to severe delays and short-notice cancellations.

Passengers are being advised to monitor the official site continuously for further updates. 

