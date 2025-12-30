Dylan Efron looking forward to next chapter inspired by Rob Mariano

Dylan Efron looking forward to his next chapter inspired by Rob Mariano

Dylan Efron has set eyes on a new era after being influenced by his friend, Rob Mariano.

Efron, who won season 3 of reality murder mystery series The Traitors and made it to the finale on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, now has his eyes on the next phase of his life.

In conversation with People magazine at the 2025 iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball, the content creator, who has launched a YouTube series called Everything's a Competition with his fellow The Traitors star "Boston" Rob Mariano, shared how spending time with Mariano has him starting to think about becoming a dad.

Mariano is father to four girls Lucia, Carina, Isabetta and Adelina with his wife Amber Mariano (née Brkich).

Efron admitted that by spending time with the season 4 Survivor: Marques as winner has him "excited for that next chapter."

"He's an amazing dad," Efron gushes of his celebrity pal. "It shows in everything he does."

Continuing on, Efron went on to say how much of a good influence Mariano is on him. "We all grew up watching him on TV, and you see the cutthroatness, but in real life, he's got such a big heart."

Reflecting on his close bond with Mariano, Efron said, “Gosh, I feel so lucky. This year has been incredible. So I'm not even going to try to separate it. Let's just keep going."

While still working on other plans, for now Efron is focused on his series with Mariano, where the two men face off through a series of unpredictable obstacles.