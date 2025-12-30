Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross announce split after 9 years together

The former couple continues to co-parent their eight-year-old son

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have quietly gone their separate ways after nine years together, marking the end of a long and largely private relationship.

The former couple confirmed the split in a joint statement to People magazine on Tuesday, December 30, revealing they actually parted ways about a year ago. Despite the separation, they emphasised that their focus remains firmly on their family.

“Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” Gibson and Ross said in the statement. The pair plan to continue co-parenting their 8-year-old son, Lars.

Gibson, 69, and Ross, 35, met in 2014 through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. Their relationship unfolded mostly out of the public eye, though they made occasional red-carpet appearances, including at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 and the Oscars in 2017. That same year, they welcomed Lars, just days before Gibson received an Academy Award nomination for best director for Hacksaw Ridge.

At the time, Gibson reflected on the moment, saying, “What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son.”

In recent years, the family faced major challenges, including losing their $14.5 million Malibu home in the January 2025 LA wildfires. Speaking shortly after, Gibson said, “The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really.”

Gibson is also a father to eight other children from previous relationships, including seven with ex-wife Robyn Moore and one with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.