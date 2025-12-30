Why court ordered secrecy over Rob and Michele Reiners' death reports

Court ordered secrecy over Rob and Michele Reiners’ death reports

Rob and Michele Reiners’ death details are sealed by a court order this week, removing public access to how they died.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said that although the cause of death has been released before, it is now no longer available.

No other records about the case can be shared until the order is lifted, and a “security hold” is in place for now.

The court order arrived on December 24, a day after the couple’s death certificates were released.

However, the certificates showed that Rob and Michele died from multiple knife injuries. Both husband and wife were buried at Mount Sinai Mortuary.

For the unversed, police found their bodies on December 14 in the main bedroom of their Brentwood home.

Their son, Nick, was quickly named a person of the horrible incident and arrested that same evening.

On December 16, the late couple’s son was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including the use of a knife.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that the charges could result in either life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Nick appeared in court on December 17, where his lawyer asked for a delay, with his arraignment is now scheduled for January 7.