NFL's Stefon Diggs hit with felony charge after chef alleges assault in pay dispute

Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs has encountered felony charges after his ex-personal chef accused him of assault during a dispute over unpaid wages.

The four-time Pro Bowl receiver is no stranger to controversy, having previously faced an ongoing paternity drama and past legal woes.

The claims, which are now part of an ongoing criminal case, originated from an alleged confrontation at Digg’s Massachusetts home in early December.

What does the chef allege Stefon Diggs did?

As per the police reports, the alleged dispute happened on December 2, 2025, in Dedham, Massachusetts, when Diggs reportedly went into the woman’s bedroom, hit her in the face, and put her in a chokehold, making it difficult for her to breathe before letting go.

The woman later decided to file charges after being initially reluctant because of his star power.

The allegations led to felony charges for strangulation or suffocation, alongside misdemeanor assault and battery.

These charges are now part of an active criminal proceeding, and Diggs could face trial as early as 2026.

Who is the woman alleging Diggs assaulted her?

As stated in the police reports detailing the case, the woman alleging Stefon Diggs happened to be Diggs’ private chef and was employed around July 2025 to cook for him across the NFL season.

She reportedly told officers the incident occurred over unpaid wages that were at least a month overdue.

As per the agreement, she was supposed to be paid weekly but ended up getting paid monthly instead.

After the alleged incident, she left Diggs’ premises and stayed with a friend. Then, on December 9, she came back to his residence to collect her belongings.

She in turn approached the Dedham Police Department on December 16 to report what had happened and later decided to press charges.

But so far, police reports highlight her account of the alleged assault and her employment agreement, but her name has not been disclosed in public.

On the other hand, Diggs has denied all of the allegations, with his attorney calling them unsubstantiated and linking them to a financial dispute rather than a violent assault.