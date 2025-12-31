 
Geo News

Trump issues first vetoes of second term, rejects bipartisan bills

Trump blocks Colorado pipeline, citing cost and delays

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 31, 2025

Trump issues first vetoes of second term, rejects bipartisan bills
Trump issues first vetoes of second term, rejects bipartisan bills

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has issued the first vetoes of his second term, nearly a year after taking office. He vetoed two bills passed by Congress with bipartisan support, refusing to sign them into law.

The bills include:

  • Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act or pipeline bill
  • Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act

The pipeline bill, passed by the Congress via a voice vote, aimed to complete the pipeline, first signed by President Kennedy in 1962, to provide clean water to communities in Southern Colorado.

Trump argued that the project has already dragged on for too long and had cost too much money. 

In his letter to the House announcing the veto, the president wrote: “Enough is enough. My administration is committed to saving tax payers’ money from funding expensive and unreliable projects.”

Trump’s decision was not welcomed by the bill’s sponsor and two Colorado senators, both Democrats. They accused him of playing partisan games and punishing Colorado.

Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act aimed to acquire more land for the Miccosukee Tribe in Florida. Trump accused the tribe of trying to obstruct “reasonable immigration policies”.

President Trump vetoed 10 bills during his first term, out of which one was overridden by Congress.

More From Viral

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Year prison menu revealed: know every detail here
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Year prison menu revealed: know every detail here
‘Super Flu' strain sparks concern as cases surge across US
‘Super Flu' strain sparks concern as cases surge across US
How China's BYD dethrones Tesla in EV sales?
How China's BYD dethrones Tesla in EV sales?
Who's Bobby Seagull? MBE-recipient stumped teachers with viral math puzzle video
Who's Bobby Seagull? MBE-recipient stumped teachers with viral math puzzle
Eurostar halts all trains after major channel tunnel disruption: Everything you need to know
Eurostar halts all trains after major channel tunnel disruption: Everything you need to know
Liverpool dismiss set-piece coach Aaron Briggs after poor defensive record
Liverpool dismiss set-piece coach Aaron Briggs after poor defensive record