Trump issues first vetoes of second term, rejects bipartisan bills

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has issued the first vetoes of his second term, nearly a year after taking office. He vetoed two bills passed by Congress with bipartisan support, refusing to sign them into law.

The bills include:

Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act or pipeline bill

Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act

The pipeline bill, passed by the Congress via a voice vote, aimed to complete the pipeline, first signed by President Kennedy in 1962, to provide clean water to communities in Southern Colorado.

Trump argued that the project has already dragged on for too long and had cost too much money.

In his letter to the House announcing the veto, the president wrote: “Enough is enough. My administration is committed to saving tax payers’ money from funding expensive and unreliable projects.”

Trump’s decision was not welcomed by the bill’s sponsor and two Colorado senators, both Democrats. They accused him of playing partisan games and punishing Colorado.

Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act aimed to acquire more land for the Miccosukee Tribe in Florida. Trump accused the tribe of trying to obstruct “reasonable immigration policies”.

President Trump vetoed 10 bills during his first term, out of which one was overridden by Congress.