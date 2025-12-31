Missing teen Camila Mendoza Olmos's final movements revealed in new video

Camila Mendoza Olmos, the 19-year-old Texas teen who went missing on Christmas Eve, appears on newly surfaced footage that could be her final known movements.

Olmos is seen walking north along Wildhorse Parkway near her home around 7 a.m., with officials warning she may be in 'imminent danger.'

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released the footage on their Facebook page on Monday, December 29, 2025.

What does new video reveal about Camila Mendoza's last sighting?

It shows a motorist who spotted Camila Mendoza Olmos moments after she left her home.

In it, a woman wearing a black hoodie and dark pants is seen walking alone, as reported by People.

The moment the video emerged on social media, Sheriff Javier Salazar commented that the video seems to show Camila just minutes after she was recorded in her driveway.

According to investigators, this is believed to be the last confirmed sighting of the 19-year-old teen Camila Mendoza Olmas.

They added, This is the last confirmed sighting investigations currently have.”

Investigators stressed they were not ruling out the possibility that Camila Mendoza Olmos may be in ‘imminent danger.'

Sheriff Salazar added that “the cops were considering all possible circumstances surrounding her disappearance, including self-harm.”

In a latest development, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced on Tuesday, December 30, that authorities had found a body earlier that day in a field about “a few hundred yards” from Mendoza Olmas’ home but warned that it was “too early to tell” if it was the missing teen, reported by The Independent.

For the unversed, the 19-year-old Texas teen Camila Mendoza was first reported missing on December 24, 2025, after last being spotted leaving her family home around 6:58 a.m.

The video captured Camila’s last known sighting in the driveway before she disappeared.