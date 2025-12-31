Most traded memecoins of 2025: See the full list here

In 2025, memecoins had a fair share of driving the cryptocurrency market into a frenzy with both dramatic and gradual surges and declines, but only a handful stood out for their performance and market presence.

Let's give you a rundown of the most popular and, subsequently, most traded memecoins of 2025. It must be noted that memecoins are cryptocurrencies that are driven by internet culture and community support rather than utility.

Top memecoins of 2025

Bonk (BONK-USD) emerged as the largest and most traded memecoin on the Solana network, maintaining a huge market cap and liquidity despite overall market weakness. Its community-focused distribution and integration into decentralised finance (DeFi) and NFT ecosystems provided it with an edge in trading activity.

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) remained the top memecoin by market cap and relevance and retained its dominance throughout the year 2025. Despite a general slowdown in the memecoin space, Dogecoin's broad exchange support and institutional interest ensured its continued popularity among traders.

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) also ranked alongside DOGE and newer entrants like Pepe Coin (PEPE-USD) and remained a key player. SHIB’s active ecosystem and substantial holder base kept its relevance intact, while PEPE maintained robust trading activity and strong liquidity, appealing to traders seeking high-energy opportunities.

Other memecoins that grabbed headlines include Official Trump (TRUMP-USD) and Official Melania (MELANIA-USD), owing to explosive launches around Donald Trump's inauguration. TRUMP surged to billions in valuation before registering a sharp fall, with MELANIA following suit by dropping over 90% from its peak.

The overall posture of memecoin-driven cryptocurrencies was a mix of nostalgia and volatility. While established tokens like DOGE and SHIB gained ground, newcomers captured traders' attention. Yet, a decline in investor confidence was clear, as the memecoin sector's share of the total altcoin market dipped significantly.