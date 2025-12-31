Eurostar services resume after tunnel disruption: See which routes are now open

Eurostar train services between London and continental Europe have partially resumed after a day of major travel chaos, but passengers are still being urged to postpone non-essential journeys due to severe ongoing delays.

The disruption started early Tuesday, December 30, when a power supply and a failed Le Shuttle train forced the complete closure of the Channel tunnel.

Authorities have confirmed that the tunnel has partially reopened with one track operational, the overhead power supply issue persists.

However, Eurostar has strongly advised all customers to postpone their travel to a different date if possible. In an official statement, the operator warned, “Your train is currently scheduled to run but your journey could be disrupted,” and significant delays are expected to continue through Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday, December 31.

Major hubs faced immediate chaos. Crowds of stranded travellers with suitcases swelled at London’s St Pancras International and at the Gare du Nord in Paris, which transport vehicles and their passengers through the tunnel, are also experiencing significant waits.

Initially, even services not using the tunnel like those between Paris and Brussels were also cancelled. Travellers are advised to check Eurostar’s website for live updates.