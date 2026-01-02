Savanah Guthrie joins New Year's Day broadcast ahead of vocal surgery

Savanah Guthrie, co-anchor of the NBC morning show, surprised the viewers with her appearance on it on New Year’s Day.

Guthrie, who joined the Today show in 2012, is in the middle of her extended hiatus since December 19 due to her upcoming vocal surgery.

The correspondent appeared on the pre-recorded show for January 1st alongside Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Carson Daly.

“Good Thursday morning and Happy New Year!” Guthrie began the broadcast as the group discussed plans to reflect on the past year and look ahead to the future.

The show then shared a mixture of day-of news as well as previously taped segments that were recorded before Guthrie’s break.

The program ended with the Today team, including Jenna Bush Hager, toasting to their viewers and colleagues.

"We’re so happy to have you, we don’t take it for granted," she said. "Every year we like to kick things off with some gratitude for our Today show family, people who make these early mornings so much brighter and funnier and smarter and really make this show shine."

"From all of us, to all of them, and to all of you, thank you," said Melvin. "We love you and here’s to the start of another amazing year together."

"Happy new year!' Guthrie added. "Cheers!"

Previously, Guthrie also opened up about her vocal surgery on the morning show saying, “Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit.”

“It's not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have a surgery in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while,” she added.

There is no confirmed date yet for her official return to Today show after the surgery and recovery period.