‘Stranger Things' creators share details about upcoming spinoff

‘Stranger Things' creators share details about expected spinoff

Stranger Things, which came to an end after nearly a decade, has still kept its door open for fans.

While the show brought an end to the characters' long fight against the terrors in the Upside Down, the showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer, have assured that a spinoff is in the works despite all possible loose ends having been tied up.

Earlier in 2025, while speaking to Variety, the brothers emphasised on the importance of giving the story its closure.

“We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters,” Matt said. “This is a complete story. It’s done.”

However, in November during the first batch of final episodes premiered, streaming platform Netflix unveiled a first look at Stranger Things: Tales from '85, an animated series first announced in 2023, which is set in Hawkins in winter 1985.

According to the official logline, "the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town."

In conversation with Tudum, Ross said, “With animation, there’s really no limits.”

Meanwhile, Matt told Variety that an animated series is a good idea since “the kids can stay young forever.”

In addition to that, Duffers also confirmed another spin-off which is likely to follow “a different decade and different characters, but of course, still connected to the Stranger Things universe," Ross told The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s an idea we’ve had for years and something we’re just really excited and passionate about."

While the Duffer brothers are creating new series and will be “heavily creatively involved" and "helping shepherd it along," according to Ross, they won’t be its show runners, as they have a new deal to develop projects for Paramount.

The cast of Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 includes, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport (In Your Dreams) as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper.

All five seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 will be premiered on streaming platform later this year.