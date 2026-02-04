Why millions of Android phones have suddenly become unsafe?

Google has ended critical security support for older versions of its mobile operating system, posing a risk to more than one billion Android users worldwide.

Android distribution data confirmed the news, stating that over 40% of the active Android phones are operating on software that no longer receives essential security updates, leaving millions of data sets vulnerable to malware and spyware.

The devices running on Android 12 or older are mostly affected, as Google no longer supports them with security patches.

As of December, only around 58% of Android phones are operating on Android 13 or new versions that remain under full security support.

However, only 7.5% of devices are using Android 16, while less than half of the global user base is on Android 15, 14, and 13.

Security experts warn that unsupported phones are exposed to banking trojans, credential-stealing malware, and advanced spyware.

Google has also warned that Android smartphones are once again being targeted by new spyware attacks, making old smartphones particularly appealing to cybercriminals.

Most of the latest attacks are carried out in the background, giving hackers access to private messages, photos, emails, and financial information without the user’s knowledge.

Google and security analysts recommend that users upgrade to an Android 13 or later-capable phone, even if it means going to a new mid-range phone instead of sticking with an old flagship phone.

Although users can protect themselves by avoiding suspicious apps and turning on Google Play Protect, security analysts recommend that there is no substitute for security patches.