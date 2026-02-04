Snooker legend John Virgo, host of ‘Big Break’ dies at 79

Snooker legend and a household name among the snooker broadcast community, John Virgo has passed away at age 79.

Throughout the 70s and early 80s, John Virgo made his mark on the sport, becoming the ultimate snooker GOAT.

Virgo won the 1979 UK Championship, and the same year he competed in the semi-finals of the World Championship.

The heartfelt news is what the world of snooker is reeling from, and the tributes have started pouring in.

The World Snooker Tour shared a heartwarming tribute to the legendary player and broadcaster.

It read, “Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo.”

Virgo’s former professional rival, Darren Morgan, who played Virgo at the 1989 World Championship, penned an emotional tribute.

He wrote, “Absolutely gutted to wake up today to the very sad news that JV John Virgo has sadly passed away at his family home in Spain.

“I have known John for the past 40 years, firstly as a player, then all the shows I did with him on Big Break, and then finally sharing the commentary booth with him for as long as I can remember.”

“He is going to be missed by so many, condolences to all John’s friends and family. RIP JV," Morgan added.

After his retirement from the snooker circuit, he switched to broadcasting and became one of snooker's greatest commentators of all time.

Virgo, along with Jim Davidson, produced a hit snooker gameshow for BBC in the 1990s, Big Break, with a nostalgic catchphrase, “Where’s the cueball going?”

Big Break produced over 200 episodes for millions of viewers on primetime BBC.

John Virgo’s last association was with the British public broadcaster BBC, where he was a commentator last month for the Masters, one of snooker’s three most prestigious tournaments, known as the Triple Crown, alongside the World Snooker Championship and the UK Championship.