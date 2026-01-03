Why Kate Winslet directed ‘Goodbye June' at 50?

Kate Winslet talks about directorial debut ‘Goodbye June'

Kate Winslet is stepping into a new chapter of her career at 50, and she’s still taking in what she’s accomplished.

The Oscar-winning actress has made her directorial debut with Goodbye June, an intimate family drama written by her son, Joe Anders, and the decision to take on the role came from timing rather than pressure.

“Even hearing you say that I’ve directed a film, I’m almost experiencing the aftershocks,” Winslet admits.

The moment feels especially meaningful because of what it took to get there.

“As a woman, making films is hard, even as an actress. Women directors have to advocate for themselves so fiercely. I’ve spent years advocating for others, so suddenly finding myself in that community feels thrilling. I don’t think I ever truly imagined I’d be here.”

For years, Winslet chose to prioritise being present for her children. Directing, she explains, demands complete focus.

“Directing is an end-to-end commitment of a year, sometimes more,” she says.

“That’s enormous.” But with her children now grown or growing, the timing finally made sense. “The stars aligned, and in my 50th year, I damn well have to do it — and I loved it.”

Goodbye June centers on a family coming together as their matriarch faces a terminal illness, a subject Winslet approached with deep personal understanding following the loss of her own mother in 2017.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Timothy Spall, Andrea Riseborough and Winslet herself.

Drawing on decades of acting experience, Winslet shaped a set designed to protect emotional honesty.

Boom microphones were removed, hidden mics were used instead, cameras were locked off, and for especially private scenes, crew members stepped away.

“I wanted to disarm the space,” she explains. “To remove the things that pull actors out of themselves.”

The film balances grief with humour, something Winslet believes reflects real life.

“Life doesn’t stop being funny just because it’s painful,” she says. “Sometimes laughter is the only way through.”

Whether directing becomes a long-term pursuit or a singular creative milestone remains uncertain.

For now, Winslet is allowing herself to pause and acknowledge the moment.

“I really did it,” she says, the disbelief still present, but matched with quiet pride.