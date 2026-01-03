Kevin McGarry, Erin Krakow discuss upcoming updates in new season

Kevin McGarry, Erin Krakow discuss upcoming developments in new season

Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow teased what to expect from their characters Nathan and Elizabeth in the upcoming season of When Calls the Heart.

The show was originally premiered in 2014 on Hallmark and has been running continuously since then.

It follows Elizabeth Thornton a young teacher who moves from city to frontier town of Hope Valley in early 1900s.

After marrying and becoming a widow to Mountie Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), she raises their son Little Jack while navigating new romances with Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) and later Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), amid personal struggles and challenges.

During the season 12 finale, which aired in March 2025, Elizabeth decided to take her son, Little Jack (Hyland Goodrich), from Hope Valley to the bigger city of Cape Fullerton to better access diabetes insulin.

According to Entertainment Now, McGarry and Krakow revealed that Nathan and Elizabeth will travel to get care for her son, and stay with her former mother-in-law, Charlotte Thornton (Brookes Shield).

In an interview with Swooon, McGarry and Krakow Nathan and Elizabeth, along with Allie, Nathan's daughter, (Jaeda Lily Miller) and Little Jack, could find things awkward staying at the boarding house that Charlotte runs.

However, the experience proves to be quite valuable for them as Nathan and Charlotte bond.

Krakow shared that Nathan being a rock for Elizabeth during this tough season of their lives will be “very much on display” throughout season 13.

McGarry noted that Nathan will be very present in helping Elizabeth with Little Jack and the medical care he needs.

He said, “I think they’ve really kind of, without making anything official, stepped into this family zone with everyone helping out.”

When Calls the Heart season 13 is slated to premiere on January 4.