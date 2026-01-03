ChatGPT's enhanced audio models in the works ahead of first hardware device

ChatGPT preparing enhanced audio models ahead of first hardware device

With the internet buzzing with rumours about OpenAI's upcoming device, a recent report from The Information has tipped that OpenAI's first hardware would be backed by ChatGPT's enhanced audio models, meaning ChatGPT's audio versions are deep in the making.

Citing sources familiar with the project, 9to5 Mac outlined that OpenAI is making strides to improve its audio AI capabilities in anticipation of launching an AI-powered personal device, which will most likely be audio-based, primarily.

OpenAI's new audio model architecture would reportedly produce responses that sound more natural and emotive, delivering more accurate and detailed answers.

This impending ChatGPT model will be capable of simultaneously handling speech with human users, a feature that current models don't have. Moreover, it will be more efficient at managing interruptions. Note that OpenAI plans to release this new audio model in the first quarter of 2026.

But the unfortunate side of the story is that OpenAI's hardware product is not going to launch for another year. This device is just the first in a series of products being developed by the ChatGPT maker, all centred around audio interaction.

Other notable concepts circulating in the space are audio-focused glasses and a smart speaker without a display.

While the idea of building devices entirely around audio could be risky, especially for those who prefer text-based interactions, what's intriguing is the potential for more human-like conversations with ChatGPT.