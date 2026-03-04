Texas Senate race: GOP's Cornyn seeks 5th term as Democrats Crockett, Talarico faceoff

Texas voters headed to the polls for the 2026 primaries on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The 2026 primary elections, the results of which will decide who will run in the upcoming November midterms for key federal, statewide, and legislative elections.

As per the latest updates, Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will face each other again on May 26 in the state’s Republican primary for a ticket to the U.S. Senate.

John Cornyn is fighting hard to secure a fifth term in the Senate and is under more scrutiny than ever before in his political career.

The latest trends show neither Cornyn nor Paxton will reach the 50 percent required in Tuesday’s primary to avoid a runoff election.

While Rep. Wesly Hunt, who had just entered the contest in October last year will not appear on the next ballot.

Democrats are deciding whether to send Rep. Jasmine Crockett or state Rep. James Talarico to a November general election where the party is pinning hopes on claiming the victory.

Crockett and Talarico are pitting against each other in a fight to win the race in Texas

For context, President Donald Trump won the state by nearly 14 percentage points in 2024 and a Democrat has not triumphed in a statewide victory in over three decades.

Texas is one of three states starting this year’s midterm elections, a series of primaries that follow the U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran.

The ongoing war has so far claimed six U.S. service members, and it is turning into a regional conflict with each passing day.