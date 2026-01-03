Waymo robotaxi's availability, expansion to more states, and new features

The roots of the renowned US-based Waymo robotaxi service can be traced back to Google’s self-driving car project, which began in 2009, and today, riders can experience Waymo's services in five cities across the US.

US states where Waymo robotaxi is available

Using the Waymo app on Android and iOS, Waymo robotaxi rides can be booked in Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles. Moreover, the service also operates in Atlanta and Austin through a partnership with Uber.

How to access Waymo robotaxi service

To access the Waymo robotaxi service, users can navigate to the Uber app > Account tab > Settings > Ride Preferences, and toggle on Autonomous Vehicles.

This would allow riders to match with Waymo cars when requesting UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric. After tapping on “Accept ride,” users can unlock the vehicle using the Uber app upon arrival.

Which car is Waymo using for its ride-hailing service?

As of now, Waymo is using white Jaguar I-Pace vehicles equipped with various sensors, including a dome that displays the rider's initials.

Upcoming Waymo cities

To the delight of the US residents, Waymo has announced plans to be expanded to several new states, including Dallas, TX (2026), Denver, CO, Detroit, MI, Houston, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Miami, FL (2026), Nashville, TN (2026 with Lyft), Orlando, FL, San Antonio, TX, San Diego, CA, and Washington, DC (2026).

Surprisingly, the most notable thing is that Waymo will also make its first international expansion to London in 2026.

New features in Waymo robotaxi service

The newest update to the Waymo app has introduced a "My Car" tab, enabling users to adjust legroom alongside other cabin controls like temperature and A/C.

Freeway routes are also available in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles for those who opt in.