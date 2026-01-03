New AirPods Pro 3 variant rumoured with infrared cameras: Discover more here

New AirPods Pro 3 variant rumoured with infrared cameras

The AirPods Pro 3 debuted just a few months ago, but new rumours are pointing to a second model, saying it will take shape sometime this year, with infrared (IR) cameras being the biggest feature.

Key specs of new AirPods Pro 3

The upcoming high-end AirPods Pro 3 are expected to be integrated with cameras to enhance Apple’s AI capabilities.

After initially facing mixed impressions of the AirPods Pro 3 due to some fitting issues, the earbuds reportedly delivered a positive experience. The latest version of AirPods lived up to the hype by offering improved audio quality and Active Noise Cancellation.

Reports have outlined that the new model will include infrared cameras to let users better understand their surroundings.

Renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman also corroborated this development, noting that these external cameras and AI will enable features centred around Visual Intelligence.

Similarly, leaker Instant Digital mentioned that the new model might eliminate the pressure-sensitive buttons on the ear stems, potentially replacing them with hand gesture controls.

However, it is also expected that Apple might retain both features, which would be beneficial considering the increasing number of functionalities that rely on the stem buttons.

Aside from these betterments, the new AirPods Pro 3 are also tipped to share many similarities with the current model but will likely come out at a higher price point.

This paints a picture of Apple’s strategy with the AirPods 4, which comes with variants with and without Active Noise Cancellation. That said, it seems that Apple plans to provide two variants of the AirPods Pro 3: the existing model and the upgraded version with cameras.