Swiss bar managers under investigation after deadly fire kills 40

Champagne fireworks spark deadly bar blaze in Switzerland

January 03, 2026

Swiss authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the managers of Le Constellation, a bar in the Alps, after a deadly fire on New Year’s Eve killed at least 40 people and injured more than 100.

The tragic incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. (local time) and damaged the entire basement infrastructure during a crowded celebration.

Police in the Valais canton stated Saturday, January 3, that the two managers face charges of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm, and negligent arson.

The managers are identified as a French couple, Jacques and Jessica Moretti.

Authorities cautioned that the presumption of innocence applies until a conviction. The Moretti’s have denied wrongdoing and said they are cooperating with investigators.

Initial reports suggest that the fire likely initiated when small fountain-style fireworks placed on champagne bottles ignited foam insulation on the basement ceiling.

Video footage circulating online shows sparks from the bottles reaching the ceiling moments before the fire spread.

Investigators are also reviewing whether fire safety measures, including exits and extinguishers, were adequate and compliant with regulations.

The tragedy has left the Swiss community in shock, especially as many victims were teenagers and young adults.

The investigation is still ongoing, and prosecutors have warned that further charges could follow if negligence is confirmed. Meanwhile, the town grapples with grief, questions, and haunting “what ifs” of a night that changed the community forever. 

