5 key takeaways from Trump’s response to US strikes in Venezuela, Maduro’s capture

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a press conference from Mar-a-Lago.

The President explained the large-scale U.S. strike on Caracas, providing details on the military operation and the administration’s next steps. Here are five key takeaways from his remarks and statements by top officials during the press conference.

Maduro was given multiple chances to step down

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Maduro was offered several times “very, very, very generous offers” to leave power, but he “chose instead to act like a wild man” and “play around.” Taking this forward, Trump added that Maduro tried to negotiate at the 11th hour, but the administration opted to act decisively. Rubio also described Maduro as a “fugitive of American justice” with a $50 million bounty, joking that it was effectively saved through the mission.

Maduro photo after being captured shared by Trump on Truth Social

“Operation Absolute Resolve” was a complex, coordinated effort

The mission titled “Operation Absolute Resolve” was conducted after months of planning. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine stated more than 150 aircraft from 20 bases were involved in it. U.S. forces executed the operation in the early hours of January 2, engaging in multiple self-defence actions. One aircraft was struck, but the operation proceeded. It was also confirmed that no U.S. personnel were killed, and all military equipment returned safely.

U.S. officials will oversee Venezuela on a temporary basis

Speaking about the future of Venezuelan leadership, Trump stated that top U.S. officials, including Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, will help administer the country during a transitional period.

The U.S. administration will remain in place until a “safe, proper, and judicious” transfer of power is achieved, including the rebuilding of Venezuela’s oil infrastructure by U.S. companies. Trump stressed that American oversight aims to ensure the next leadership is democratic and prioritises the Venezuelan people.

U.S. maintains pressure and signals consequences

Maintaining a strict stance, Trump reaffirmed the Venezuelan oil embargo and warned Maduro’s allies that they could face the same fate if they resist. He framed the operation a milestone, stating “The dictator and terrorist, Maduro, is finally gone. People are free again.”

He also noted that the administration has “superseded” the Monroe Doctrine by actively projecting power in the Western Hemisphere.

Congressional notification and domestic dissent remain issues

Rubio defended the lack of prior congressional notification, saying the mission’s timing was sensitive and could have been compromised. Meanwhile, protests against U.S. military action in Venezuela were planned across the country, showcasing division over interventions.

Maduro is expected to arrive in New York today with a brief stop at Guantanamo Bay. He will then be transferred to federal custody to face trial in the Southern District of New York.