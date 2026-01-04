End of Windows 11 SE likely in 2026 See what it means for schools

‎We're less than two months into the end of Windows 10 support, and Microsoft has confirmed that it will end support for Windows 11 SE in 2026, bringing its education-focused operating system to a close.

‎In case you didn't get to know, Windows 11 SE was designed specifically for K–8 classrooms, positioned as Microsoft’s answer to Chromebooks and a key pillar of its school strategy. Now it appears that the plan is being quietly wound down.

‎Launched in 2021, Windows 11 SE was touted as a platform tailored to serve younger students.

‎Microsoft described it as simple, secure and affordable for schools with tight budgets.

‎A year later, the company went further and dubbed it the beginning of a new “era of the PC” for education. As the system offered a web-first experience and tighter controls than standard Windows, it addressed the limitations of Windows 10’s S Mode.

‎To reduce distractions, Windows 11 SE was heavily locked down. Students could not freely install apps, and only IT administrators were allowed to approve software. Any unauthorised programme simply would not run.

‎Microsoft also launched the $249 Surface Laptop SE and similar low-cost hardware from Dell and HP that were compatible with Windows 11 SE.

‎Updated support documents now state that development has been halted, meaning Windows 11 SE will receive no further feature updates, with version 24H2 being its final release.

‎Complete support, including security patches and technical assistance, will end on October 13, 2026.

‎This will have unfavourable repercussions for schools currently using SE devices, because without security updates, the laptops will pose risks to student data and network safety.

‎In light of this move, Microsoft has advised schools to switch to standard versions of Windows 11, leaving administrators to scramble for funding to upgrade or replace the devices affected.