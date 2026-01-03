Coco Gauff calls out American Crowd: Here’s what happened

American tennis star Coco Gauff has sparked online controversy ahead of the 2026 United Cup and Australian Open.

The 21-year-old gave a blunt comment regarding fan support abroad, saying the United States is “the worst” when it comes to travelling supporters at international tennis events.

Speaking ahead of the mixed-team United Cup in Australia, the World No. 3 said she does not expect strong attendance from American fans in Sydney. “I’ll be honest, no,” Gauff responded to the question about fans expectations in Sydney. “I feel like we’re definitely, in the tennis department, the worst when it comes to that. I wish our country would up throughout the world the way smaller countries do.”

Gauff highlighted that the issue is not a lack of passion but instead America’s crowded sports landscape.

With several major leagues competing for attention, tennis often struggles to command the same travelling fan culture seen in nations where the sport dominates.

She noted that more Americans tend to attend the Australian Open in Melbourne than United Cup matches in Sydney, adding she hopes to see “more red, white, and blue” in the stands if Team USA advances.

Despite the lack of fan support, Gauff strongly rejected the idea that the Americans are underdogs. “We’re the No.1 seed,” she said, indicating team's depth and consistency.

The United States has won two of the tournament’s three editions, including the 2025 title, with Gauff playing a pivotal role.