Nicola Peltz shares 'grateful' message after Brooklyn Beckham fallout

Nicola Peltz limits comments after Brooklyn Beckham fallout

Nicola Peltz has taken steps to limit online backlash after sharing a birthday message praising her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, amid his ongoing family feud.

The actress celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend with a ballerina-themed party organized by Brooklyn.

She shared photos on Instagram showing the couple embracing at sunset and spending time with her family. In one Story post, she wrote: “So grateful to start the New Year with these beautiful humans.”

However, the post drew heavy criticism from followers referencing Brooklyn’s strained relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Shortly after, Nicola turned off comments on her most recent Instagram posts.

The backlash comes weeks after reports that Brooklyn blocked his parents and brothers on social media. While Nicola showcased closeness with her family, Brooklyn has remained publicly distant from his own.

Despite the silence, David and Victoria Beckham continue to signal hope for reconciliation. Over the holidays, Victoria reshared a black-and-white family photo posted by David, who wrote: “I love you all so much.”

He later shared another image with the full family, adding: “You are my life, I love you all, love Daddy. On to 2026.”

A source close to the family said the Beckhams are not giving up. “David and Victoria will never give up trying to secure a reconciliation between them and their son. Nothing will change that, and they live in hope.”

For now, Nicola appears focused on keeping her social media space positive as tensions remain unresolved.