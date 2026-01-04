Kid Cudi teases Australian tour is in the works

 
Kid Cudi delighted fans with an excited update, hinting that a long-awaited Australian tour could finally be on the horizon.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 3, the American rapper, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, dropped a video message, reflecting on the experience of his recent shows in the country.

He returned to Down Under for the first time in more than a decade to take over the stages over the New Year.

"This whole trip, New Zealand, Australia — this whole little tour was f—ing epic," the 41-year-old record producer said in the clip.

He thanked fans who attended the shows, adding that seeing crowds "losing their s--t to every song" and "singing every word" meant a great deal to him.

"I’ll be back soon," the Happy Gilmore 2 guest star continued, before revealing he had already been "planting the seeds for a little tour down under."

He went on to promise “a full set” featuring "all the smashes, all the deep cuts and some new s--t."

For the unversed, the Cleveland-born rapper and singer made his long-awaited return to Australia, appearing at both Wildlands Festival and Beyond The Valley, two major events produced by Untitled Group.

As of yet no dates or routing details have been confirmed, however his statement spread like wildfires, buzzing fans across various social media platforms. 

Notably, many of his admiered have waited years for Cudi to bring a full headline show back to the region.

