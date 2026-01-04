Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make romance Instagram official

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet 'hard launch' relationship on social media after staying private

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have taken a major step in their relationship as they publicly showed love for each other on social media.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul supported her beau, 30, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for the promotion of his movie, Marty Supreme, and the two posed for pictures together.

Hours later, The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared the pictures of her Marty Supreme-themed look at the festival, with orange heart emojis in the caption.

The Dune star ‘liked’ the post and showed love in the comments section as well, by leaving several orange heart emojis in a comment.

Social media users were pleasantly surprised by the interaction as this marked the couple’s first comment on either of their profiles, as they keep themselves to only liking each other’s posts.

Considering this a big move indicative of where Chalamet and Jenner stand in the relationship, with one writing, “omgggg,” while another joked, “when is the wedding.”

A third chimed in, “we've waited so long to see this.” Notably, the Beautiful Boy actor and the reality star have been dating for three years.

Chalamet had much to celebrate with the socialite by his side as he was honoured with the Spotlight Performance award for Marty Supreme at the ceremony.