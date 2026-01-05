'Strictly' star Dr Punam Krishan shares cancer diagnosis

Punam is the resident doctor on 'BBC’s Morning Live' show

Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Punam Krishan has shared a heartbreaking health update, revealing her 'shock' breast cancer diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

The doctor and TV star, 42, said she learned of the diagnosis five months ago and has been 'to some very dark places' since. Dr Punam, who took part in the BBC series in 2024, explained that despite being in 'fear', she is taking things one day at a time.

She wrote: 'Here goes… Five months ago, I heard the words nobody ever wants to hear: You have cancer.

'I still find it hard to write that sentence. But it’s my reality and my truth.

'I’ve spent almost 2 decades as a doctor, supporting patients and families through difficult diagnoses. And yet, nothing - absolutely nothing - prepares you for being on the receiving end yourself.

'The shock. The fear. The trauma. In that moment, knowledge means very little.' She continued: 'I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

'Since then, I’ve taken things one day at a time because that’s all I could do. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be cared for by the most extraordinary NHS team, from my GP through to my breast and oncology teams. And still… it’s been really hard. Much harder than I ever imagined.

'I’ve kept this private while going through treatment, trying to protect my energy and most of all - my children.

'My husband, my family and a small circle of friends have carried me through in ways I’ll never forget. When something like this happens, you realise very quickly what - and who - truly matters.'

Punam, who is the resident doctor on BBC’s Morning Live show, explained that she had a 'gut instinct' that something was wrong and urged fans to get checked.