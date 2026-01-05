North West sparks buzz with 106-carat skull necklace debut on TikTok

North West is again making waves online again after flaunting a bold new TikTok look, flaunting a 106-carat diamond skull necklace that has sparked buzz across social media platforms.

In a latest post on Saturday, December 3, North West took to TikTok via a joint account, “Kim and North" managed by her mother, Kim Kardashian, dressed with what appears to be a bridge piercing in multiple clips while dancing and lip-syncing with a friend.

The piercing doesn’t look permanent. West has previously worn faux facial piercings and temporary tattoos, some of which have sparked online backlash.

In the same videos, North also debuted black grills, the latest addition to the dental accessories she’s been showcasing online.

On Christmas, she posted snaps wearing pointed, gem-encrusted grills.

In the new viral videos, Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest child was joined by a friend, who had bright pink hair and faux piercings.

The pair danced and lip-synced to multiple tracks, clearly vibing with themselves.

In one of the posts, North described their vibe by calling them ‘real rockstars. Meanwhile, West’s fashion experiments have fueled debate before too; just last month, she responded to critics who took issue with her finger piercing.

The 12-year-old clapped back at the backlash, adding context in the caption, writing that the post was aimed at “everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing.”

Kardashian has applauded North’s response and noted that she and her friends enjoy experimenting with costumes and shared fashion play.