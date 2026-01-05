WhatsApp Web's new feature to let you set shorter disappearing message timers

Meta's instant messaging platform WhatsApp is developing new disappearing message timer options for its web version, giving users more control over how long messages remain visible.

The update tends to improve privacy and bring WhatsApp's web experience in line with features already introduced on mobile platforms.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development and is not yet available to beta testers, but early signs suggest an expansion beyond the current, longer preset timers.

What are disappearing messages on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp's disappearing messages are widely known for reducing chat clutter and limiting long-term data storage. Regarding the problem WhatsApp is addressing by providing shorter expiration options, it pertains to existing timers that can feel too long for brief or sensitive exchanges.

The new message timers on WhatsApp web are expected to include one-hour and twelve-hour settings, allowing messages to vanish much sooner after being sent.

These options would be particularly fruitful for sharing temporary access details, one-time codes, short instructions, or same-day plans, eliminating the need for users to manually delete messages.

The interesting part is that similar short disappearing message timers are reportedly in development for WhatsApp on Android, and their arrival on the web means efforts are underway to maintain feature uniformity.