Denmark pushes back after Trump enacts 'Don-roe doctrine'

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has threatened several countries, including Cuba, Colombia and Mexico after U.S. forces detained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Operation Absolute Resolve.

The emboldened steps by the U.S. have reportedly angered Danish authorities who have called for an immediate halt to threats against Greenland.

Katie Miller, the wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff, posted an image of a Greenland map covered in colours of the American flag.

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen replied to the post on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “It makes no sense to talk about the U.S. needing to take over Greenland. The U.S. has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom.”

She continued that Denmark is part of NATO and thus covered by the alliance’s collective security guarantees, adding: “A defence agreement between the U.S. and the Kingdom of Denmark is already in place that gives the U.S. broad access to Greenland.”

This comes after Trump announced the US policy shift from Monroe Doctrine to Don-roe Doctrine.

The Monroe doctrine indicates that the U.S. will not meddle in European affairs in exchange for European powers staying out of the New World.

However, Don-roe doctrine calls for actively pursuing U.S. interests or “diplomacy by force” anywhere in the world.