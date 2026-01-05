Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim, Darren Fletcher takes over

Ruben Amorim has been removed as head coach of Manchester United, nearly a day after he told the United bosses “to do your jobs.”

The Communications Department of the club announced the news on their website, stating: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.”

According to ESPN, club sources denied any fallout between Amorim and director of football Jason Wilcox, adding, “hierarchy have not seen enough signs of evolution of progress”.

Earlier, at a press conference on Sunday, Amorim told the club bosses that he wants to be the manager and not the coach.

United thanked Amorim for his contributions to the club and announced that Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team from Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Portuguese football manager didn’t have an impressive run with the team as United won only 24 out of 63 matches, including just 15 wins in the Premier League.

Darren Fletcher is Scottish coach and football manager currently serving as under-18s head coach at Manchester United.

The club says that this change in management would give the team the best chance of achieving the highest possible Premier League finish.