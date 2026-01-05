Travis Kelce gets emotional answering retirement question: 'Proud'

Travis Kelce addresses looming retirement after yet another defeat

Travis Kelce appears to be standing at the crossroads after a consistently unfortunate NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 36-year-old tight end is also contemplating the big retirement question after his team lost its last game of the season, but he still told the press, “First things first, I just love this team,” adding that despite not making it to the Super Bowl, he is “proud” of his teammates for giving their best.

When asked about his much-debated retirement decision, the New Heights host said, “I’ve got so much love for this team, this organisation and the people here, so I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out.”

While it was generally believed that the star athlete would be focusing on his family life this year, after he got married to Taylor Swift, he left the interview with “We’ll see.”

Kelce admitted that being on the field for the last time this season was really emotional as he was afraid of disappointing all the sports enthusiasts watching them play, but that didn’t make it easy for him to decide whether he is ready to leave the field for good.